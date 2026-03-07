Indian Journalist Exposes “Israeli” Censorship Amid Aggression Against Iran

By Staff, Agencies

An Indian journalist who remained trapped in the occupied territories between February 28 and March 6 has exposed what he described as strict “Israeli” censorship imposed during the entity's ongoing aggression against Iran.

Braj Mohan Singh of Sandha News said that during his stay he witnessed the devastating impact of Iranian retaliatory strikes while authorities from the “Israeli” entity tightly controlled the flow of information and prevented journalists from documenting the real scale of casualties and destruction.

Singh reported that people were dying inside bunkers nearly 100 feet underground, yet the occupation authorities withheld details and restricted reporters from filming bodies, visiting hospitals, or obtaining accurate casualty figures. According to him, official statements often downplayed incidents, while settlers described far greater losses.

“When an incident happens, we are not given the location,” Singh explained, adding that by the time journalists reach the site the following day they are told only a single person was killed, while locals reveal that entire homes were destroyed and multiple residents died.

He also noted that missiles “do not differentiate between Indian or 'Israeli',” underscoring the danger faced by non-combatants and foreign nationals amid the escalating conflict triggered by the entity's aggression.

The journalist further highlighted failures in the entity’s much-touted early warning systems, saying that in several cases missiles struck without sirens or advance alerts, exposing technological shortcomings and the growing unpredictability of drone and missile warfare.

Singh also pointed to reports suggesting that Iranian strikes have targeted sensitive “Israeli” and US-linked sites across West Asia, reflecting the widening scope of the confrontation.

The escalation began after the United States and the “Israeli” entity launched what Iran describes as an unprovoked military assault on February 28, assassinating the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei along with senior Iranian military commanders.

In response to the aggression, the Iranian Armed Forces began carrying out waves of missile and drone operations targeting “Israeli”-occupied territories and US military positions across the region as part of Iran’s legitimate right to self-defense.