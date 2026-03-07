Please Wait...

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, March 5, 2026

folder_openLebanon access_time 7 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, March 5, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In response to the criminal “Israeli” aggression that targeted dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut’s southern suburb [Dahiyeh]:

  1. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:40 a.m. “Israeli” enemy positions in the Galilee Panhandle, with a barrage of rockets.
  2. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:20 p.m., the military industries complex of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems south of the city of Akka [“Akko”], with a barrage of rockets.
  3. and after monitoring the advance of an “Israeli” force at 12:30 pm on Thursday, March 5, 2026 from the Al-Manara Site towards Markaba with the aim of establishing a military site, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted it with two waves of rocket barrages, scoring direct hits.
  4. and after monitoring a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Blat site, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it at 4:55 p.m., with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit.
  5. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:15 a.m. the “Ya’ara” Barracks with a squadron of offensive drones.
  6. and after monitoring a gathering of “Israeli” soldiers at the Blat site, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it at 8:05 p.m. with a guided missile, causing a direct hit.
  7. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:45 p.m. the “Naftali” Base west of Tabariya Lake [Lake “Tiberias”], with a barrage of rockets.
  8. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of “Israeli” army vehicles at the newly established site in the village of Markaba at 5:00 p.m. with a barrage of rockets.

Israel Lebanon HezbollahMediaRelations Hezbollah SouthLebanon

Comments

