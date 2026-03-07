- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, March 5, 2026
March 5, 2026
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, March 5, 2026:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In response to the criminal “Israeli” aggression that targeted dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut’s southern suburb [Dahiyeh]:
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:40 a.m. “Israeli” enemy positions in the Galilee Panhandle, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:20 p.m., the military industries complex of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems south of the city of Akka [“Akko”], with a barrage of rockets.
- and after monitoring the advance of an “Israeli” force at 12:30 pm on Thursday, March 5, 2026 from the Al-Manara Site towards Markaba with the aim of establishing a military site, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted it with two waves of rocket barrages, scoring direct hits.
- and after monitoring a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Blat site, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it at 4:55 p.m., with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:15 a.m. the “Ya’ara” Barracks with a squadron of offensive drones.
- and after monitoring a gathering of “Israeli” soldiers at the Blat site, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it at 8:05 p.m. with a guided missile, causing a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:45 p.m. the “Naftali” Base west of Tabariya Lake [Lake “Tiberias”], with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of “Israeli” army vehicles at the newly established site in the village of Markaba at 5:00 p.m. with a barrage of rockets.
