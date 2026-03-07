Hezbollah Ambushes “Israeli” Occupation Forces in Beqaa

By Staff, Agencies

Fighters from the Islamic Resistance thwarted an “Israeli” landing attempt in the Beqaa region in eastern Lebanon.

In a statement, Hezbollah reported that at 10:30 pm on Friday evening, fighters of the Resistance observed four “Israeli” military helicopters approaching from the direction of the Syrian border. The helicopters attempted to airdrop a ground force at the triangle of the outskirts of the towns of Yahfoufa, Al-Khraibe, and Ma'raboun.

“The hostile ground force advanced toward the eastern neighborhood of Nabi Sheet [the Shokr family neighborhood], and upon reaching the cemetery at 11:30, the fighters confronted it with light and medium weapons,”

The statement further noted, “As the ‘Israeli’ force was exposed, the confrontation intensified,” forcing the “Israeli” occupation to resort to intensive firepower, including approximately 40 airstrikes,” using both warplanes and helicopters to secure the withdrawal of the trapped force from the area of engagement.

Meanwhile, the Resistance’s artillery units carried out concentrated strikes with appropriate weapons on the surroundings of the clash zone and along the Israeli force’s withdrawal route.

Residents of nearby villages also participated in providing support fire.

The “Israeli” Broadcasting Corporation cited sources stating that “the ‘Israeli’ army conducted operations in Lebanese territory last night to locate the body of Israeli pilot Ron Arad.”

Earlier, reports revealed that “Israeli” helicopters carried out a landing operation near the town of Nabi Sheet in eastern Lebanon, adding that the “Israeli” occupation force “fell into a Resistance ambush, resulting in heavy clashes and gunfire from light and medium weapons.”

In southern Lebanon, Hezbollah targeted an “Israeli” army concentration at Tal al-Hamames and Khallet al-Asafir on the southern outskirts of al-Khiam with a rocket salvo at 03:45 Beirut time on Saturday morning, in response to "the criminal Israeli aggression that struck dozens of Lebanese towns and cities, including the southern suburb of Beirut."

According to reports, the town was subjected to approximately 16 “Israeli” airstrikes by 8:00 pm on Friday, following prior warnings, which suggested that “something was being prepared for the area,” later confirmed by the nighttime infiltration attempt.

According to field information, four “Israeli” army helicopters landed in an area opposite the towns of Ma'raboun and Yahfoufa, near Sarghaya from the Syrian side, where they airdropped infantry units that advanced from the eastern hills of the town.

The infiltrating force moved along paths toward a location known as "Talat al-Sha’ra" and the outskirts of Nabi Sheet, attempting to reach the town’s cemetery before coming under heavy fire.