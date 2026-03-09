Hezbollah Continues to Defend Homeland, Forces Evacuation of Northern “Israeli” Settlements

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah continues to restlessly defend the homeland, announcing a series of operations targeting the “Israeli” occupation for, from its forces to its bases and settlements on Sunday, in response to the aggression that targeted dozens of Lebanese villages and cities, including Beirut's Southern Suburb [Dahyieh].

The operations also came as part of the evacuation warnings issued by the Resistance to settlements in northern occupied Palestine, namely “Kiryat Shmona” and “Nahariya”.

In response to the large-scale evacuation threats the “Israeli” occupation issued against South Lebanon, the Beqaa, and Beirut's Southern Suburb, Hezbollah warned settlers to evacuate the illegal settlements of “Kiryat Shmona” and “Nahariya”.

Since the announcement, both settlements have been subject to continuous military operations.

The Islamic Resistance also directly confronted the “Israeli” enemy, engaging its troops and targeting their groupings as they tried to advance into Lebanese territory, using various weapons and achieving accurate hits.

During the early hours of Sunday, Hezbollah announced that after monitoring movements of “Israeli” enemy army forces and vehicles attempting to advance from the Lebanese- Palestinian border toward the village of Aitaroun through the forested area, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance engaged the advancing force at 10:30 pm on Saturday, using machine guns and rocket-propelled projectiles, achieving direct hits.

Hezbollah additionally deployed specialized missiles and rocket volleys to target key “Israeli” military.