Lego Style: Trump, Bibi in Panic

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian media have shared a Lego-style video touting Tehran’s purported retaliation against the US and “Israel”, depicting the American and “Israeli” leadership in a panic.

The animation, dubbed ‘Narrative of Victory,’ was widely circulated online on Sunday. It opens with a cartoonish figure of US President Donald Trump - accompanied by the Devil - reading the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The US president is then shown going haywire and ordering strikes on Iran, apparently implying that the attack was meant to distract everyone from a domestic scandal involving the late sex offender’s ties with American elites.

The video then depicts an attack on an Iranian girls’ school in Minab, which left more than 170 people dead, with a vengeful Iranian soldier examining the ruins and getting ready for retaliation. Tehran has blamed the attack on “Israel” and the US, while Trump has claimed the destruction was caused by Iran

The clip goes on to depict waves of Iranian missile and drone strikes, including attacks on a UK airbase in Cyprus, multiple targets in “Israel”, and sites across the Gulf region. As the devastation spreads, “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is shown fleeing, oil traders panic, and Iranian drones destroy a US aircraft carrier. One of the final scenes shows a US military transport plane unloading a coffin draped in the American flag.

The release came days after the White House posted its own PR video on X. The clip opened with a Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas meme showing protagonist CJ saying “Ah sh*t, here we go again,” before cutting to footage of US strikes on Iran, each hit overlaid with the game’s “wasted” screen that appears when the character dies.