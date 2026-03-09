Assembly of Experts Elects Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei as New Leader of Islamic Revolution

By Staff, Agencies

Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei has been elected as the new Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the third Supreme Leader of the Iran following the martyrdom of his father, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

The decision was announced late Sunday by the Assembly of Experts, an 88-member body of senior clerics responsible for appointing the leader of the Islamic Republic. In an official statement, the assembly said that by a decisive vote it had chosen Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, 56, to assume the leadership of the Islamic Republic and guide the Islamic Revolution in the new era.

The statement opened with prayers and condolences to the Iranian nation over the martyrdom of Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, whose decades of steadfast leadership were described as a defining era for the Islamic Republic. The veteran leader was martyred on February 28 in what Iranian officials describe as a terrorist strike carried out by the United States and the “Israeli” entity.

The Assembly of Experts also honored other victims of the aggression, including senior commanders of the Iranian armed forces and the innocent students of the Shajra Tayyiba School who were martyred in attacks attributed to criminal actions by America and the Zionist “Israeli” entity.

The statement emphasized the central role of the doctrine of Wilayat Al-Faqih in preserving the Islamic Republic and guiding the nation during the occultation of the Imam of the Age. It praised more than four decades of leadership by the Imams of the Revolution as a period marked by dignity, independence and resistance against arrogant powers.

Following careful deliberations and consultations, members of the Assembly of Experts declared Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Leader, pledging that the Islamic Republic will continue along the path of resistance and justice established by the founders of the revolution.

The assembly also thanked the provisional leadership council that temporarily managed state affairs under Article 111 of the constitution and called on the Iranian nation—especially scholars, intellectuals, seminary students and university communities—to rally behind the new leader and strengthen unity around the axis of Wilayat Al-Faqih.

The statement concluded by affirming that despite the aggression of the United States and the “Israeli” entity, the Islamic Revolution remains a powerful and enduring force standing for independence, justice and resistance against oppression.