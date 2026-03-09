Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei: The Third Leader of the Islamic Revolution

By Al-Ahed News

Who is Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, the newly elected Leader of the Islamic Revolution following the martyrdom of Imam Khamenei?

Appointment by the Assembly of Experts

Iran’s Assembly of Experts has elected Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei as the third Leader of the Islamic Revolution following the martyrdom of Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

The announcement was made Sunday night after a selection process that lasted more than a week. In an official statement, the assembly said Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei was chosen by a decisive vote to assume leadership of the Islamic Republic. The announcement came while many Iranians were gathered in mosques observing special prayers during the holy month of Ramadan.

Early Life and Family Background

Born in 1969 in the holy city of Mashhad, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei is the second son of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution, who guided the Islamic Republic for 37 years after the passing of Ruhollah Khomeini.

He spent his early years in Tehran, where he completed his secondary education at the well-known Alavi School, an institution recognized for producing many influential figures within the Islamic Republic’s intellectual and political circles.

War Experience in His Youth

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei’s formative years coincided with the turbulent period of the Iran-Iraq War. At the age of seventeen, he volunteered for the front lines and served as a member of the Habib ibn Mazaher Battalion of the 27th Mohammad Rasulollah Division in Tehran.

This experience, according to observers, helped shape his outlook and strengthened his commitment to the ideals of the Islamic Revolution.

Advanced Religious Studies

Following the war, he moved in 1989 to the religious center of Qom to begin advanced seminary studies. After remaining there until early 1992, he returned to Tehran and continued his religious education for several years before eventually returning to Qom to complete higher seminary training.

During his studies he attended advanced lectures in jurisprudence and principles of jurisprudence under prominent scholars of the Qom seminary. Senior religious authorities have noted his intellectual rigor and independence of thought, particularly in fields such as jurisprudence, principles of jurisprudence, and the science of narration.

Over the years, his lectures in the Qom seminary attracted thousands of students, making his classes among the most widely attended in the well-known religious institution.

Personal Life

In 1997, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei married Zahra Haddad Adel. The couple had three children: two sons, Mohammad Bagher and Mohammad Amin, and a daughter, Fatemeh.

His wife was martyred on February 28 during the US-“Israeli” military aggression against the Islamic Republic—an attack that also led to the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Academic and Social Engagement

Beyond his scholarly work, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has supported a range of jurisprudential institutes and research centers. He has also contributed to the establishment of academic institutions and specialized schools of jurisprudence aimed at educating future generations of scholars.

Within the religious establishment, he maintained close ties with leading scholars and authorities in both the seminaries of Qom and Mashhad.

He has also emphasized social responsibility, encouraging initiatives focused on education and assistance for disadvantaged communities.

Role in National Affairs

During the leadership of his father, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei took part in consultations on various national matters and participated in working meetings with senior officials across different administrations of the Islamic Republic.

His engagement in national discussions included issues related to economic stability, housing development, agricultural modernization, technological advancement, and the growth of knowledge-based industries, including emerging fields such as artificial intelligence.

Ties with the Axis of Resistance

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei is known to have maintained close relations with figures associated with the Axis of Resistance. Among them was Hezbollah Secretary General Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

He also maintained a longstanding relationship with Iran’s prominent anti-terror commander Qassem Soleimani, who was martyred in 2020.

A Low Public Profile

Despite his influence within religious and intellectual circles, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has long maintained a low public profile. Avoiding personal publicity, he has focused on strengthening the broader intellectual current of the Islamic Revolution and preserving the legacy of Imam Khomeini and Imam Khamenei.

His decision to remain outside partisan political currents has earned him respect among senior clerics, scholars, political figures, and segments of the wider public.

Leadership at a Critical Moment

Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei now assumes leadership of the Islamic Republic at a critical moment, as the United States and the “Israeli” entity wage war against Iran.

According to statements from Iranian officials and the country’s armed forces, which have pledged allegiance to him, the new Leader is expected to continue and build upon the legacy of his martyred predecessor while guiding the Islamic Republic through this decisive period.