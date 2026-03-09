Resistance Movements Congratulate Iran on Election of Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei

By Staff, Agencies

Regional resistance groups have issued statements congratulating the Islamic Republic of Iran on the election of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei as the new Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah hailed Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei’s appointment, reaffirming the enduring bond between the movement and the Islamic Republic. Hezbollah pledged allegiance to the new Leader and declared that it would continue to uphold the principles of the Islamic Revolution established by Imam Khomeini.

The statement emphasized that Hezbollah fighters are now under the command of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei and vowed to make the criminal America and the global arrogance, including the “Israeli” regime, pay for any aggression. “Under the leadership of our dear Leader, we will resist and persevere until our last breath and our last drop of blood,” it declared.

Yemen’s Ansarullah movement also congratulated the new Leader, noting that the smooth transition demonstrates Iran’s resilience, unity, and strength. Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, senior member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, praised the Iranian leadership and people, describing them as “resistant and undefeatable.”

In Iraq, Abu Hussein Al-Hamidawi, Secretary General of Kata’ib Hezbollah, expressed his support for Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, recognizing him as a capable leader prepared to face the enormous challenges confronting the Islamic Republic. He described the election as a testament to the foresight of Iran’s Assembly of Experts.

Bahrain’s February 14 Youth Coalition congratulated Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, calling for unity around the new Leader and expressing hope that his leadership will strengthen Muslims and resistance forces across the region.

The 88-member Assembly of Experts officially elected Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei as the successor to his father, the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khamenei, cementing a continuity of leadership amid ongoing US and “Israeli” aggression against Iran.