Islamic Resistance Foils 2nd Landing Attempt in Beqaa

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon sustains its valiant defense of Lebanon, announcing a series of operations against “Israeli” targets, as well as confrontations with “Israeli” occupation forces in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa.

After its earlier failure, the “Israeli” Occupation Forces launched another landing mission in the Beqaa town of Nabi Sheet, which was met with fierce resistance yet again as 15 helicopters infiltrated Lebanon to airdrop “Israeli” troops

Following the failure of an “Israeli” landing in the town of Nabi Sheet two days ago, the Islamic Resistance monitored a renewed attempt by "Israel" to carry out a landing in the same area. Resistance fighters observed around 15 “Israeli” military helicopters approaching from the direction of Syria.

The hostile helicopters flew over the eastern mountain range, specifically above the villages of Janta, Yahfoufa, Nabi Sheet, Arsal, and Ras Baalbek, where several of them deployed an infantry force in the Sarghaya plain, advancing toward Lebanese territory. Hezbollah fighters engaged both the helicopters and the infiltrating force with appropriate weapons.

Meanwhile, reports mentioned that an “Israeli” helicopter was hit as resistance fighters confronted the attempted landing near the eastern Lebanese mountain range.

It further talked of unusual activity by “Israeli” warplanes over the rugged border areas along the eastern mountain chain, close to the Lebanon-Syria frontier.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported intense clashes in the al-Shaara area, near the outskirts of Nabi Sheet, where resistance fighters engaged Israeli forces following a helicopter landing on the heights of the eastern mountains near the Lebanese-Syrian border.

The agency added that “Israeli” warplanes and drones were conducting heavy flights over the area as the Israeli force tried to advance, prompting continued resistance operations.

Additionally, the Islamic resistance announced several rocket launches, as part of its evacuation warnings against settlements in northern Occupied Palestine.

At 5:50 am, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon launched a rocket salvo at “Kiryat Shmona” in northern "Israel", following a prior warning.

This comes as part of the resistance's prior evacuation warning for “Kiryat Shmona” and “Nahariya”, as its operations continues to pound northern Israeli settlements.

The Military Media issued evacuation orders accompanied by an urgent message instructing settlers to “turn and head south” in response to Israeli threats of displacement targeting the Lebanese South, the Beqaa region, and the Southern Suburb of Beirut [Dahyieh].