Hezbollah Congratulates Iran for Electing Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei As New Leader

By Staff

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah congratulates the Islamic Republic of Iran, its leadership, and people on the election of Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei as the 3rd leader of the Islamic Revolution, succeeding the best of predecessors, the leader of the nation’s martyrs, Imam Sayyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei [may God bless him], who ascended as a martyr after decades of jihad and wise leadership that preserved the course of the Islamic Revolution and reinforced the principles of dignity, independence, and strength in confronting the forces of global arrogance.

Hezbollah salutes the blessed efforts and the historical and legitimate responsibility borne by the Assembly of Experts of Leadership in the Islamic Republic, which quickly elected a new leader of the revolution and guardian of the nation, despite the difficult circumstances and the criminal US-“Israeli” aggression against the Islamic Republic, and despite attempts to target the Assembly to prevent the election of the new leader.

The election of Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei has left the enemies disappointed and confused.

This swift and wise election sends a powerful message to the enemies of the Islamic Republic and the nation: that Iran, with its leadership and people, will not be intimidated by the terror of the aggressors, and attempts to undermine this revolution fail in the face of the sacrifices of the fighters, the blood of the martyrs, and the firmness of its leadership.

Neither the might of the US nor “Israel” can break the will of this dear nation, the sons of the martyred leader Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, and this revolution will continue with full strength and steadfastness on the path of Guardianship of the Jurist [Wilayat al-Faqih] until dignity and victory are achieved.

As Hezbollah extends its warmest congratulations on this occasion, it renews its pledge of loyalty to this blessed path and steadfastness on the course of guardianship.

It prays that Almighty God guides the steps of Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei in continuing this authentic path outlined by Imam Khomeini [may God sanctify his soul], to grant him success in carrying this great responsibility, to protect him from the schemes of enemies and criminals, and to safeguard the Islamic Republic and its dear people, so that they emerge from this aggression victorious, stronger, and more resilient.