Lebanon Reports 486 Martyrs Amid Ongoing ’Israeli’ Aggression
folder_openLebanon access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon’s Health Emergency Operations Center at the Ministry of Public Health reported on Monday that the death toll from ongoing "Israeli" aggression since March 2 has risen to 486 martyrs, with 1,313 others wounded.

The ministry confirmed that airstrikes and drone operations continue to target multiple areas across the country. Dozens of "Israeli" air raids struck the Southern Suburb of Beirut (Dahiyeh), particularly buildings belonging to branches of the Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association.

In South Lebanon, "Israeli" forces targeted several towns, including Kawthariyat al-Ruz, al-Qantara, Arab Salim, Majdalzoun, Haris, al-Bayada, Frun, Sreefa, al-Shahabiya, and the border city of al-Khiam. "Israeli" drones also struck the Tebnine–Beit Yahoun road and Wadi al-Ayoun near the outskirts of Beit Leef.

Reports indicate that two massacres in the southern towns of Tayr Debba and Jwayya resulted in 16 martyrs and 40 wounded. The attacks are part of a broader escalation that has persisted for several days.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health emphasized that medical teams continue to respond under challenging conditions, and the humanitarian situation remains critical as the aggression persists.

