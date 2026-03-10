Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Hezbollah’s Raad: We Have No Choice but To Defend Land

Hezbollah’s Raad: We Have No Choice but To Defend Land
folder_openLebanon access_time 16 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Head of Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc MP Mohammad Raad confirmed that Hezbollah is to continue fighting the “Israeli” entity whatever the cost.

In a televised speech published by Al-Manar TV, Raad affirmed that the resistance’s goal is to “to drive the enemy out of our occupied land... And quite plainly, we have no other option to preserve honor, pride and dignity than the option of resistance.”

He further explained that “The enemy has mobilized 100,000 soldiers on the Lebanese border at the beginning of March in preparation for an attack on Lebanon.”

“We warned that our patience has its limits, but no one took any action,” Raad stated. Noting that “They saw our lack of response as an opportunity to launch an attack on the resistance.”

According to Hezbollah official, “The resistance is determined to defend itself, its people, and its legitimate right. Lebanon today is not faced with a choice between war and peace, but rather between war and surrendering to humiliating conditions”

Slamming the Lebanese government, Raad stressed that “It has become clear that the government's response to closing the enemy's pretext of disarming the resistance has tempted the Zionist enemy and encouraged him to raise other pretexts.”

“This led the Lebanese government to agree to appoint a diplomat in the mechanism and then continue responding by opening a direct political dialogue with the ‘Israelis’ and Lebanese,” He confirmed, noting that “We have repeatedly confirmed our rejection of the government's decision.”

Raad concluded: “The government justifies its blatant inability to repel ‘Israeli ‘attacks by hiding behind its responses to the ‘Israeli’ dream of disarming the resistance.”

 

 

 

 

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah IslamicResistance MohammadRaad

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah’s Raad: We Have No Choice but To Defend Land

Hezbollah’s Raad: We Have No Choice but To Defend Land

16 hours ago
Lebanon Reports 486 Martyrs Amid Ongoing ’Israeli’ Aggression

Lebanon Reports 486 Martyrs Amid Ongoing ’Israeli’ Aggression

one day ago
Hezbollah Congratulates Iran for Electing Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei As New Leader

Hezbollah Congratulates Iran for Electing Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei As New Leader

one day ago
Islamic Resistance Foils 2nd Landing Attempt in Beqaa

Islamic Resistance Foils 2nd Landing Attempt in Beqaa

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 10-03-2026 Hour: 08:43 Beirut Timing

whatshot