Hezbollah’s Raad: We Have No Choice but To Defend Land

By Staff, Agencies

Head of Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc MP Mohammad Raad confirmed that Hezbollah is to continue fighting the “Israeli” entity whatever the cost.

In a televised speech published by Al-Manar TV, Raad affirmed that the resistance’s goal is to “to drive the enemy out of our occupied land... And quite plainly, we have no other option to preserve honor, pride and dignity than the option of resistance.”

He further explained that “The enemy has mobilized 100,000 soldiers on the Lebanese border at the beginning of March in preparation for an attack on Lebanon.”

“We warned that our patience has its limits, but no one took any action,” Raad stated. Noting that “They saw our lack of response as an opportunity to launch an attack on the resistance.”

According to Hezbollah official, “The resistance is determined to defend itself, its people, and its legitimate right. Lebanon today is not faced with a choice between war and peace, but rather between war and surrendering to humiliating conditions”

Slamming the Lebanese government, Raad stressed that “It has become clear that the government's response to closing the enemy's pretext of disarming the resistance has tempted the Zionist enemy and encouraged him to raise other pretexts.”

“This led the Lebanese government to agree to appoint a diplomat in the mechanism and then continue responding by opening a direct political dialogue with the ‘Israelis’ and Lebanese,” He confirmed, noting that “We have repeatedly confirmed our rejection of the government's decision.”

Raad concluded: “The government justifies its blatant inability to repel ‘Israeli ‘attacks by hiding behind its responses to the ‘Israeli’ dream of disarming the resistance.”