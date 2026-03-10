Trump Advisors Urging Quick Exit from War on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump is facing growing pressure from some of his advisors to outline a path toward ending the war on Iran, as concerns mount over rising oil prices and the potential political costs of a prolonged war.

According to the report, Trump suggested the war could conclude soon, claiming that the operation has already accomplished much of what it set out to achieve. Speaking to reporters in Florida on Monday, he said the United States had progressed rapidly in the war.

"We’re way ahead of schedule," Trump said, adding that he believed the war could be over "very soon".

Despite those remarks, the report noted that senior figures within the administration consider a rapid withdrawal unlikely under current conditions. Officials told the newspaper that continued Iranian attacks against US positions and regional targets, alongside "Israel’s" ongoing readiness to strike Iranian sites, would complicate any attempt by Washington to disengage from the war.

Trump also indicated that further military action remains on the table if Tehran interferes with global energy flows. He warned that the United States would continue targeting Iran should the country attempt to obstruct oil shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Behind the scenes, however, several advisors have encouraged the president to publicly present a strategy for ending the war, alleging that the US military has already achieved significant operational gains. Their concerns come as oil prices surged past $100 per barrel, fueling worries among Republican allies about the economic impact of the war and its potential consequences for upcoming elections.

Polling data reviewed by the administration also show that a majority of Americans oppose the war, according to people familiar with the discussions. These trends have prompted some figures within Trump’s political circle to push for a stronger messaging strategy aimed at convincing the public of the operation’s necessity.

A senior administration official told the newspaper that Trump intends to continue the war until he can declare a clear outcome in Washington’s favor.

"Trump won’t stop fighting until he can claim a satisfactory victory," the official said.

The report also cited individuals familiar with the president’s thinking who said that Trump has been surprised that Iran has not yielded to US and "Israeli" demands despite the sustained aggression.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt rejected claims that internal divisions exist within the administration, dismissing the reporting as inaccurate.

"This story is full of crap from anonymous sources who, I can guarantee, are not in the room with President Trump," she said. "The president’s top aides are focused 24/7 on ensuring Operation Epic Fury continues to be a tremendous success, and the end of these operations will ultimately be determined by the commander in chief."

The debate within the administration comes as the war continues to reverberate across global financial markets. Energy markets have experienced sharp volatility, with crude oil prices briefly climbing above $100 per barrel amid fears that the war could disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route that carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.

The surge in energy prices has fueled broader market instability, contributing to sell-offs in global equity markets and raising concerns about renewed inflationary pressure. Analysts warn that a prolonged disruption to Gulf energy exports could push oil prices even higher, increasing costs for consumers and businesses worldwide while intensifying fears of slower economic growth.