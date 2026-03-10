- Home
Projected Seat Distribution: “Israeli” Knesset Election Poll
Infographic by Al-Ahed
A new polling projection for the Knesset outlines a fragmented political landscape, with Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud remaining the largest single party while opposition figures, including Naftali Bennett, emerge as major challengers.
The infographic visualizes how seats could be distributed among the main parties in the 120-seat parliament and highlights the balance between competing political blocs.
