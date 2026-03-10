Iran: Any US Ground, Air Aggression An Opportunity to Kill or Capture Forces

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian security forces are fully ready to confront any potential American sabotage operations, a highly placed security source told Press TV on Tuesday.

Reacting to the claims made by some American and “Israeli” sources about an air assault and ground incursion into certain sensitive areas and Iran's nuclear capabilities, the source said the Iranian security forces are ready for any eventuality.

The source asserted that this “window of opportunity” will be very suitable for the Iranian forces to “either kill a number of them or take them prisoners.”

He further mentioned that "We have been preparing ourselves for such a day for 20 years. Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, and some other places have been good exercises on the ground for facing such an enemy.”

The source further stated that the Americans would do better to pay more attention to the bitter experiences of the past and the deadly dangers that await them.

Trump administration officials have been toying with the idea of sending ground troops into Iran as the “Israeli”-American aggression against the country intensifies.

“[It would] have to be [for] a very good reason. And I would say if we ever did that, they would be so decimated that they wouldn’t be able to fight at the ground level,” US President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday.

In a report on Sunday, Bloomberg said that US President Donald Trump is considering the deployment of special forces to seize Iran's near-bomb-grade uranium stockpile.

CNN reported that such an escalation would place a significant number of troops in harm's way as part of a complex mission to secure or render safe tons of highly radioactive material.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in remarks on Sunday, warned that Tehran is fully capable of defending itself against a potential US ground incursion.

“For the time being, we are capable enough. We have very brave soldiers, who are waiting for any enemy who enters our soil to fight with them, and to kill them and destroy them,” Araghchi told NBC in an interview.