Loyal to the Pledge

Midnight to Morning: The Northern Escalation Timeline

Midnight to Morning: The Northern Escalation Timeline
15 hours ago
Infographic by Al-Ahed

This infographic traces the sequence and geographic spread of overnight strikes across northern "Israeli" entity, illustrating how strikes intensified around midnight before expanding across multiple locations in the Upper Galilee.

The timeline highlights the progression of events, from the initial barrage to successive waves of strikes that continued into the early morning hours, showing the pace, concentration and distribution of the impacts.

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah IslamicResistance

