“Ramat David” Airbase: Strategic Hub and Emerging Security Challenges

Infographic by Al-Ahed

Located in northern “Israeli” entity, “Ramat David” Airbase has long served as a central operational hub for the “Israeli” Air Force, positioned near key regional fronts including Lebanon and Syria.

This infographic highlights the base’s historical military role and strategic importance while examining a recent security incident that exposed potential vulnerabilities in its defense systems.