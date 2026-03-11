Please Wait...

“Ramat David” Airbase: Strategic Hub and Emerging Security Challenges

"Ramat David" Airbase: Strategic Hub and Emerging Security Challenges
9 hours ago
Infographic by Al-Ahed

Located in northern “Israeli” entity, “Ramat David” Airbase has long served as a central operational hub for the “Israeli” Air Force, positioned near key regional fronts including Lebanon and Syria.

This infographic highlights the base’s historical military role and strategic importance while examining a recent security incident that exposed potential vulnerabilities in its defense systems.

Israel Syria Lebanon Palestine ramat david

