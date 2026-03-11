IRG Launches Heaviest Missile Storm since Start of War

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] announced that the 37th wave of “Truthful Pledge IV” was the most intense and heaviest since the start of the war, targeting “Israeli” and US positions across the region with heavy warheads.

According to the IRG, the operation included the use of the heavy Khorramshahr-4 missile in a multi-launch strike against US and “Israeli” military infrastructure.

The statement said the wave targeted the “Ha'ela” Satellite Communication Center south of “Tel Aviv” for the second time since the beginning of the war on Iran, alongside military sites in “Be'er Ya'akov”, al-Quds, and Haifa.

The IRG added that the same wave also struck several US targets in Erbil, in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, as well as facilities linked to the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, based in Manama, Bahrain. Iranian forces stressed that operations would continue with increasing intensity, declaring that throughout the ongoing war, they “will pursue nothing short of complete victory.”

Separately, impacts were reported in Erbil amid the broader wave of strikes against US-linked positions in the region.

In central occupied Palestine, , while footage circulating on social media showed dozens of bomblets descending toward urban centers.

Amid the 37th wave, which reportedly lasted for 3 hours, The Washington Post, citing an internal US State Department assessment, parts of the US embassy compound in Riyadh that were struck by a drone attack were described as “beyond repair”.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that satellite imagery company Planet Labs expanded restrictions on access to its images after photographs circulated online showing damage to US military bases in the region. The developments come as Iran continues its campaign of retaliatory strikes following the US-“Israeli” aggression on the Islamic Republic, with Tehran signaling that operations will persist until its strategic objectives are achieved.