US Navy Denies Oil Tanker Escorts

By Staff, Agencies

The US Navy has denied near-daily requests from the shipping industry for military escorts through the Strait of Hormuz since the onset of the US- “Israeli” aggression on Iran.

The Navy's decision is based on concerns over the high risk of attacks in the region, as tensions escalate and the waterway remains increasingly perilous, Reuters reported Wednesday.

This response diverges from earlier statements by President Donald Trump, who had assured that the US military would provide escorts whenever necessary to ensure the free flow of oil through this critical maritime route.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important chokepoints for global oil trade, with around 20% of the world’s oil passing through it.

However, since the Aggression on Iran began more than a week ago, shipping through the strait has effectively come to a halt.

This disruption has already sent oil prices soaring to their highest levels since 2022, exacerbating the impact on global energy markets.

Iran, which controls the northern approach to the strait, has vowed to block any vessels attempting to pass and has already targeted several ships in the area.

In response, the shipping industry has consistently requested naval protection, hoping for US military escorts to ensure their safe passage.

Several sources within the shipping industry have confirmed that the Navy has conveyed that it cannot offer protection, according to Reuters.

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco, the world’s largest oil exporter, has warned that continued disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could have "catastrophic consequences" for the global oil market.

Analysts have raised doubts about the feasibility of securing the strait, even with the help of a coalition.

As Reuters put it, no country or coalition has the capacity to secure the area entirely, given Iran’s tactical advantages in the region.

On Tuesday, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright caused confusion by posting a claim on social media that the US military had escorted an oil tanker through the strait.

The post was quickly deleted after the White House denied the statement.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that no such escort had occurred. The confusion over the Energy Secretary's claim further highlighted the complex and sensitive nature of the US military’s involvement in the region.

Iran has criticized the US government’s handling of the situation, saying officials are spreading "fake news" to manipulate global oil markets.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that US officials were trying to rally international support for their actions by falsely claiming military involvement.