US-Linked Vessel Hit As It Didn’t Heed to Iran Warning

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] announced that it targeted a US-linked vessel in the Gulf after the ship ignored warnings issued by Iranian naval forces.

According to the IRG, the vessel belongs to the United States and was sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands. The Guard said the vessel was struck after it failed to comply with warnings issued by Iranian naval units.

The IRG stressed that all oil tankers and ships passing through the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz must recognize that the “lack of security in the region” is a result of what it described as the United States’ “unjust aggression.”

The Guard called on all vessels and tankers navigating the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to comply with the regulations set by Iran under current wartime conditions.

It said adherence to these regulations is necessary to ensure the safety and security of ships and to prevent them from being hit by stray projectiles amid the ongoing confrontation.

Earlier, Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the IRG naval forces, warned that vessels linked to countries participating in attacks against Iran would not be allowed to cross the Strait of Hormuz.

The spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Ebrahim Rezaei, confirmed that security conditions along Iran’s southern coasts remain fully stable despite the ongoing regional confrontation.

Rezaei said customs operations in Hormozgan Province and at Shahid Rajaee Port, Iran’s largest commercial port located near the Strait of Hormuz, are continuing normally.

According to the Iranian official, no disruptions have been reported in port or customs activity, indicating that maritime trade operations remain functional.

Rezaei also emphasized that the Iranian Navy maintains full control over the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy shipping route.