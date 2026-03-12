US Intel: Iran’s Gov’t Far from Collapse

By Staff, Agencies

US intelligence agencies assess that Iran’s government is not at risk of collapse, despite nearly two weeks of sustained US- “Israeli” military attacks across the country, according to officials familiar with the findings.

Multiple intelligence reports indicate that Iran’s leadership structure remains intact and retains control over the country, sources told Reuters.

A “multitude” of intelligence assessments have produced “consistent analysis that the regime is not in danger” and continues to maintain authority over the Iranian public, one source said.

The latest intelligence review was reportedly completed within the past few days as the war between Iran and the US-“Israeli” alliance continues to escalate.

The assessments suggest that Iran’s political system has remained cohesive even after the assassination of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, who was martyred during the initial wave of US-“Israeli” strikes on February 28.

Following his martyrdom, Iran’s Assembly of Experts, a body of senior Shiite clerics, named his son Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s new supreme leader.

Even “Israeli “officials have privately acknowledged uncertainty about whether the ongoing military campaign could lead to the collapse of Iran’s governing system, a senior “Israeli” official told Reuters.

The intelligence agencies involved, including the Central Intelligence Agency [CIA] and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, declined to comment on the assessments.

Since launching the war, the United States and “Israel” have targeted a wide range of Iranian infrastructure, including air defense systems, nuclear facilities, and senior members of Iran’s political and military leadership.

However, Washington’s stated objectives for the war have appeared to shift over time.

When announcing the start of the war, US President Donald Trump called on the Iranian population to “take over your government.”

Later, senior US officials attempted to downplay the suggestion that the campaign aimed at regime change.

The absence of a clearly defined end goal has raised questions in Washington about how the war could be concluded if Iran’s leadership remains firmly entrenched.

Analysts say that a collapse of the Iranian government would likely require a large-scale ground invasion, which could enable opposition groups inside the country to mobilize safely against the state.

The Trump administration has not ruled out the possibility of deploying US ground forces to Iran, though no such plan has been publicly announced