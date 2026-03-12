By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, March 6, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In response to the criminal “Israeli” aggression that targeted dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut’s southern suburb [Dahiyeh]:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Friday, March 6, 2026 at 12:30 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” army vehicles at the newly established site in the village of Markaba for the third time, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Friday, March 5, 2026 at 1:40 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” army vehicles advancing from Wadi Al-Asafir toward the southern neighborhood of the city of Khiyam, causing direct hits and forcing them to retreat. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Friday, March 6, 2026 at 1:45 a.m. the Al-Malikiyya Site, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters launched on Friday, March 6, 2026 at 2:10 a.m. an operation with barrages of rockets and artillery shells on the “Israeli” positions and gatherings in Wadi Al-Asafir and Al-Hamamas Hill in the city of Khiyam, the Kfar Kila Gate, the newly established site in the village of Markaba inside Lebanese territory and the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the hills of occupied Kfarchouba in Lebanon. the Islamic Resistance fighters launched on Friday, March 6, 2026 at 2:10 a.m. an operation with barrages of rockets and artillery shells on “Israeli” army sites and gatherings at “Metula”, Al-Manara, Al-Marj, Al-Ajel Hill and the “Yiftah” Barracks along the Lebanese-Palestinian border. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on yesterday Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 8:45 p.m. the Haifa Naval Base in the occupied city of Haifa with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted yesterday Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 8:45 p.m. the “Yo’av” Barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 a.m. the newly established Blat Site in southern Lebanon, with a squadron of offensive drones, scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:20 p.m. the “Zar’it” Barracks, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to several settlements in northern occupied Palestine, our fighters targeted at 8:45 a.m. the settlement of “Sasa,” with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to several settlements in northern occupied Palestine, our fighters targeted at 9:00 a.m. the settlement of Al-Malikiyya, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to several settlements in northern occupied Palestine, our fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m. the settlement of “Ramot Naftali,” with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to several settlements in northern occupied Palestine, our fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m. the settlement of “Shomera,” with barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Friday, March 6, 2026 at 3:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona”, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Friday, March 6, 2026 at 3:00 p.m., the newly established Markaba Site, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters launched on Friday, March 6, 2026 at 3:00 p.m., an aerial operation on “Ami’ad” Base south of the occupied city of Safad [“Safed”], with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters launched on Friday, March 6, 2026 at 3:00 p.m., an aerial operation on “Katsavia” Base in the occupied Syrian Golan, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Friday, March 6, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. a fortified position sheltering “Israeli” troops at the newly established Blat site in southern Lebanon, with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters launched on Friday, March 6, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. an aerial operation on the newly established Al-Hamamas Site south of the village of Khiyam, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters launched on Friday, March 6, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. an aerial operation on the Jal Al-Deir site, with a squadron of offensive drones.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.