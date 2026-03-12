By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, March 7, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In response to the criminal “Israeli” aggression that targeted dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut’s southern suburb [Dahiyeh]:

the Islamic Resistance fighters monitored, at 10:30 p.m. on Friday evening, March 6, 2026, the infiltration of four helicopters belonging to the “Israeli” army coming from the Syrian direction. The helicopters carried out an insertion of an infantry force at the junction of the outskirts of the towns of Yahfoufa, Khreibeh and Maaraboun. The “Israeli” infantry force then advanced toward the eastern neighborhood of the town of Nabi Chit [Shokor neighborhood]. When it reached the cemetery at 11:30 p.m., a group of Islamic Resistance fighters engaged it with light and medium weapons. The clash escalated after the enemy force was exposed, prompting the enemy to carry out intense fire belts consisting of around forty airstrikes, using fighter jets and helicopters in order to secure the withdrawal of the force from the area of engagement. Meanwhile, the Resistance’s artillery units carried out concentrated strikes with appropriate weapons on the surroundings of the clash area and along the route of the enemy force’s withdrawal, while residents of nearby villages also took part in providing supporting fire. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:45 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at Tal Al-Hamamas and Khallet Al-Asafir on the southern outskirts of the village of Khiyam, with a barrage of rockets. As part of confronting the enemy landing in the Beqaa region, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:15 a.m., the evacuation area in the outskirts of the town of Nabi Chit, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Saturday, March 7, 2026 at 9:45 a.m., the newly established Blat Site in southern Lebanon with rocket artillery. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Saturday, March 7, 2026 at 1:00 p.m., the Northern Command headquarters of the “Israeli” army [“Dado” Base] northeast of Safed with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted yesterday Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 9:45 a.m. the “Tefen” Base east of the occupied city of Akka [“Akko”], with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” Army vehicles at the Fatima Gate at the border with Occupied Palestine in the village of Kfarkila, with rocket artillery. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:30 p.m. the “Ein Zeitim” Base northwest of the occupied city of Safad [“Safed”], with a barrage of rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}.