The Message of Ayatollah Mojataba Khamenei: New Fronts to Be Opened, Hormuz to Remain Closed

By Staff

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

﴾We do not abrogate any verse or cause it to be forgotten without bringing something better or similar to it. ﴿

Peace be upon you, O caller to God and His divine signs; peace be upon you, O gate of God and upholder of His religion; peace be upon you, O caliph of God and supporter of His truth; peace be upon you, O proof of God and guide to His will; peace be upon you, O esteemed and hopeful leader; peace be upon you, O embodiment of peace; peace be upon you, O Master, Owner of the Time.

At the outset, I extend my heartfelt condolences to my master, the Owner of the Age, may God hasten his noble reappearance, on the occasion of the martyrdom of the great, wise, and dear leader of the revolution, Khamenei. I also ask him to pray for goodness for every member of the great Iranian nation, for all Muslims worldwide, for all servants of Islam and the revolution, for the devoted, and for the families of the martyrs of the Islamic awakening, especially those from the recent war, and also for this humble servant.

I now address the great Iranian people. First, I must briefly clarify my position regarding the decision of the esteemed Assembly of Experts. This servant of yours, Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, learned of the results of the Assembly’s vote at the same time as you, through the Islamic Republic’s television.

Sitting in the place where the two great leaders of this nation-Grand Imam Khomeini and the martyred Khamenei sat is a difficult task.

This platform witnessed a man who, after more than sixty years of striving in the path of God and foregoing all kinds of comforts and pleasures, became a shining gem and a distinguished figure-not only in our era but in the history of this country’s rulers. His life, and the nature of his death, were both marked by greatness and dignity arising from reliance on the truth.

God granted me the opportunity to visit his body after his martyrdom; what I witnessed was a mountain of steadfastness, and I was told that his intact hand was clenched in a firm fist. As for the many facets of his personality, knowledgeable people must speak of them in detail. From this, the difficulty of assuming leadership after such a man becomes clear; bridging this gap is only possible through reliance on God Almighty and the support of the people.

One of the enduring principles of the martyred leader and his great predecessor was to involve the people in all arenas, maintain their awareness and insight, and practically rely on their strength. In this way, they embodied the reality of “the public” and “the republic,” believing in it wholeheartedly. This effect became especially evident during the few days when the country was without a leader and without a supreme commander of the armed forces. The insight, awareness, steadfastness, courage, and presence of the great Iranian people during the recent incident astonished the enemy and impressed allies. You, the people, led the country and ensured its strength.

The verse I cited at the beginning of this message signifies that no decree of God is abrogated or forgotten without God bringing something better or equivalent. I do not mean to suggest that this humble servant is on the level of the martyred leader, let alone superior to him; rather, the purpose is to highlight your critical role, dear people. If this supreme blessing were lost, the system has been granted once again the presence of the Iranian people with a constructive spirit. Know that if your strength does not manifest on the scene, neither the leadership nor the other state institutions- which exist to serve the people- will achieve the effectiveness required.

To realize this, several key principles should guide us:

Regard the remembrance of God, reliance upon Him, and supplication through the lights of the Infallibles [PBUT] as the greatest elixir, ensuring victories and inevitable triumph over the enemy. This is a great advantage that you possess, which your enemies lack. Maintain unity among the people and its various factions. Unity becomes especially important in times of hardship and requires overlooking points of disagreement. Maintain an active and effective presence in all arena- as demonstrated in these days and nights of war, or through roles in social, political, educational, cultural, and even security fields. Each must understand their correct role without harming social cohesion. I also remind you of the importance of presence in the Quds Day ceremonies of 1447 AH, where the goal of challenging the enemy’s power should be evident. Do not hesitate to help one another. This is one of the long-standing qualities of the Iranian people and should manifest even more during these challenging days. I call on all service institutions to provide every possible support to affected individuals and popular relief organization. If these aspects are carefully observed, the path to glorious days for your beloved nation will be paved. Perhaps the best example of this, God willing, is the victory over the enemy in this war.

The third part of my message expresses my heartfelt gratitude to our brave heroes who, under circumstances in which our beloved nation and homeland faced an unjust attack by the arrogant leaders of the opposition front, blocked the enemy’s path with their overwhelming strikes and removed the threat of control over our beloved homeland, preventing potential division.

O heroic brothers! The demand of the people is the continuation of effective and persistent defense. The mechanism to close the Strait of Hormuz must also continue to be utilized. Studies have been conducted on opening other fronts where the enemy lacks experience and would be highly vulnerable. These will be activated if the war continues in this manner and in accordance with strategic interests.

I extend my sincere thanks to the fighters of the Resistance Front. We consider the countries of the Resistance Front our closest friends, and the cause of resistance and the Front is an inseparable part of the values of the Islamic Revolution. Undoubtedly, the solidarity of these components will shorten the path to liberation from Zionist sedition. As we have seen, the valiant Yemenis did not stop defending the oppressed people of Gaza, Hezbollah came to the aid of the Islamic Republic despite all difficulties, and Iraqi resistance forces took the same courageous stance.

In the fourth part, I address those affected in the past few days—whether they have lost loved ones, suffered injuries, or had their homes or shops damaged. I first extend my sincere condolences to the families of the martyrs, drawing from my own experience with these heroes. Alongside my father, whose passing became a public matter, I left my devoted wife, on whom I had high hopes, my loyal sister who dedicated herself to serving her parents, and her young child and my other brother-in-law, a learned and virtuous man, among the ranks of the martyrs. What makes patience in adversity possible, even easy, is holding firmly to God’s promise of generous reward for the patient. Therefore, one must remain patient, hopeful, and trust in God’s mercy and protection.

Second, I affirm to everyone that we will not hesitate to avenge the blood of your martyrs. This vengeance is not limited to the martyrdom of the great leader of the revolution but includes every individual from our homeland martyred by the enemy, each being an independent subject of retribution. So far, only a limited part of this vengeance has been realized, but until it is complete, this matter will remain a top priority, and we will pay the utmost attention to the blood of our sons. Therefore, the crime committed deliberately by the enemy in the case of the Taybeh Minab school and similar incidents holds a special place in this pursuit.

Third, veterans of these attacks should receive appropriate medical services free of charge and enjoy certain other benefits.

Fourth, as the situation allows, suitable measures should be determined and implemented to compensate for financial damages to personal property and buildings. These last two points constitute an obligatory duty on the responsible officials, who must execute them and report back.

I also emphasize that we will demand reparations from the enemy in all circumstances, and if they refuse, we will take from their property what we deem appropriate, and if that is impossible, we will destroy property of equal value.

The fifth part of the message is addressed to leaders and influential figures in some regional countries. We share fifteen neighboring countries by land and sea and have always wished to maintain friendly and constructive relations with them. Yet, the enemy has long established military and financial bases in some of these countries to consolidate its dominance over the region. In the recent attack, some of these bases were used, and as we clearly warned, we targeted those bases without attacking the countries themselves. Going forward, we will continue this approach, despite our belief in the necessity of friendship with our neighbors. These countries must clarify their responsibilities regarding the aggressors against our beloved homeland and our people. I recommend closing those bases as soon as possible, as they must now realize that America’s claims of achieving security and peace were false.

This part of the message also serves to guide leaders in building stronger relations with their people, who generally resent connections with the corrupt front and its humiliating behavior, while increasing their wealth and power. I reiterate that the Islamic Republic, without seeking dominance or colonization in the region, is fully ready for unity and to establish friendly and sincere relations with all its neighbors.

In the sixth part, I focus on our martyred leader. O leader! Your passing weighs heavily on everyone’s hearts. You had long awaited this end, and God answered your call as you recited the Quran on the morning of the tenth day of Ramadan. You endured much injustice with patience and resolve, without complaint. Many did not fully realize your true value, and it may take time before all veils and obstacles are lifted and some aspects of it become clear.

We hope that, thanks to your proximity to the righteous, the martyrs, and the saints, you continue to think of the progress of this nation and all the peoples of the Resistance Front, and pray for them as you did in your worldly life. We pledge to do our utmost to uphold this banner- the main banner of the Front of Truth- and to achieve your noble goals.

In the seventh part, I wish to thank all the honorable people who supported me, including senior religious scholars, cultural, political, and social figures, the people who attended the solemn gatherings to renew their allegiance to the system, and the officials of the three branches of government and the temporary leadership council for their good efforts and actions.

Finally, I ask God, may He hasten the reappearance of the Imam, to grant our nation decisive victory over the enemy during the remaining days and nights of strength and in the blessed month of Ramadan, to bestow honor, prosperity, and goodness upon us, and to grant the deceased their rightful place and blessings in the hereafter.