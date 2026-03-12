By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, March 8, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In response to the criminal “Israeli” aggression that targeted dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut’s southern suburb [Dahiyeh]:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:45 a.m. the “Biranit” Barracks [headquarters of the 91st Division], with a barrage of rockets. and after monitoring movements of "Israeli" army forces and vehicles attempting to advance from the Lebanese-Palestinian border toward the village of Aitaroun via the forest, the Islamic Resistance fighters engaged the advancing force on Saturday, March 7, 2026 at 10:30, with machine guns and rocket artillery, causing direct hits. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to the city of “Nahariya” in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it at 1:30 a.m., with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters have been confronting a new “Israeli” army advance toward the border village of Aitaroun since 03:00 a.m. early this morning, using machine guns and rocket artillery, with the engagement still ongoing at the time of this statement. and as part of confronting a new Israeli army advance toward the border town of Aitaroun, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Al-Malikiyya Site opposite the border village of Aitaroun, with a guided missile, achieving confirmed hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:25 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles on Al-Qabaa Heights at the southeastern outskirts of the village of Markaba, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:50 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Al-Malikiyya Site opposite the border village of Aitaroun, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to the city of “Kiryat Shmona” in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it at 6:30 a.m., with a squadron of offensive drones. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to the city of “Nahariya” in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it at 8:40 a.m., with a squadron of offensive drones. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to the city of “Nahariya” in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it for the second time at 12:10 p.m., with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 p.m. Haifa Naval Base in the occupied city of Haifa with a barrage of high-grade rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:35 p.m. “Misgav” Base [a logistical base], with barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona” in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it for the second time at 5:55 p.m., with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the Al-Marj Site opposite the border village of Markaba, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Friday, March 6, 2026 at 5:00 p.m., shot down an “Israeli” drone of the Hermes 450 type, using appropriate weapons. and after monitoring an “Israeli” army force advancing toward the Al-Jadida area north of the border town of Meiss Al-Jabal, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it at 2:30 p.m. with artillery shells. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to the city of “Kiryat Shmona” in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it at 11:20 p.m. with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:20 p.m. the settlement of “Margaliot”, with a squadron of drones.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}