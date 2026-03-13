Please Wait...

Islamic Resistance Announces Devoured Chaff Operations, Targets “Israeli” Position

folder_openLebanon access_time 3 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon announced on Wednesday evening the start of a new series of operations named Devoured Chaff [Al-Asf Al-Ma’koul] targeting “Israeli” positions following what it described as an escalation of “Israeli” military actions against Lebanon since March 2.

In a brief statement, Hezbollah said: “The Islamic Resistance announces the launch of the 'Devoured Chaff' operations,” taking the name from the Quranic verse: {And He sent against them birds in flocks, striking them with stones of baked clay, and made them like eaten straw.}

According to the statement, the operations are part of the Islamic Resistance’s response to the ongoing increase in “Israeli” aggression against Lebanon in recent days.

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah IslamicResistance DevouredChaff

3 hours ago
