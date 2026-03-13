By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, March 12, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In response to the criminal “Israeli” aggression that targeted dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut’s southern suburb [Dahiyeh]:

and as part of the series of Devoured Chaff [Al-Asf Al-Ma’koul] Operations, and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to the settlement of “Nahariya”, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it at 12:10 a.m., with a barrage of rockets and a squadron of offensive drones. and as part of the series of Devoured Chaff [Al-Asf Al-Ma’koul] Operations, and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to the settlement of “Nahariya”, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it at 12:45 a.m. for the second time, with a barrage of rockets and a squadron of offensive drones. and as part of the series of Devoured Chaff [Al-Asf Al-Ma’koul] Operations, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 a.m. the Beit Lid Base – a military base housing training camps for the “Nahal” Brigade and the Paratroopers Brigade, with a barrage of high-grade rockets. and as part of the series of Devoured Chaff [Al-Asf Al-Ma’koul] Operations, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 a.m. “Glilot” Base – headquarters of the 8200 Military Intelligence Unit – located 110 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, in the outskirts of “Tel Aviv”, with a barrage of high-grade rockets. and as part of the series of Devoured Chaff [Al-Asf Al-Ma’koul] Operations, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 1:15 a.m. “Ya’ara” Barracks, with a squadron of offensive drones. Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 5:15 p.m. “Meron” Air Surveillance and Operations Base in northern occupied Palestine, with a squadron of offensive drones. The operation resulted in damage to one of the base’s radars. Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:15 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the newly established Markaba Site, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 4:10 p.m. the headquarters of the naval special operations unit “Shayetet 13” at “Atlit” Base, south of occupied Haifa, with a barrage of high-grade rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}