Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, March 12, 2026
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, March 12, 2026:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In response to the criminal “Israeli” aggression that targeted dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut’s southern suburb [Dahiyeh]:
- and as part of the series of Devoured Chaff [Al-Asf Al-Ma’koul] Operations, and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to the settlement of “Nahariya”, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it at 12:10 a.m., with a barrage of rockets and a squadron of offensive drones.
- and as part of the series of Devoured Chaff [Al-Asf Al-Ma’koul] Operations, and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to the settlement of “Nahariya”, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it at 12:45 a.m. for the second time, with a barrage of rockets and a squadron of offensive drones.
- and as part of the series of Devoured Chaff [Al-Asf Al-Ma’koul] Operations, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 a.m. the Beit Lid Base – a military base housing training camps for the “Nahal” Brigade and the Paratroopers Brigade, with a barrage of high-grade rockets.
- and as part of the series of Devoured Chaff [Al-Asf Al-Ma’koul] Operations, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 a.m. “Glilot” Base – headquarters of the 8200 Military Intelligence Unit – located 110 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, in the outskirts of “Tel Aviv”, with a barrage of high-grade rockets.
- and as part of the series of Devoured Chaff [Al-Asf Al-Ma’koul] Operations, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 1:15 a.m. “Ya’ara” Barracks, with a squadron of offensive drones.
- Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 5:15 p.m. “Meron” Air Surveillance and Operations Base in northern occupied Palestine, with a squadron of offensive drones. The operation resulted in damage to one of the base’s radars.
- Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:15 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the newly established Markaba Site, with artillery shells.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 4:10 p.m. the headquarters of the naval special operations unit “Shayetet 13” at “Atlit” Base, south of occupied Haifa, with a barrage of high-grade rockets.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
