IRG Hits US Fifth Fleet Base in Bahrain with Missiles

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] announced that it has launched a devastating missile and drone strike on the US Navy's Fifth Fleet base in Mina Salman, Bahrain, shortly after the first message from the new leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, emphasized Iran's “determined and regret-inducing” defense efforts.

The IRG's public relations office announced that the attack took place on Thursday, with two waves of missile and drone strikes hitting the base.

The statement said that key facilities at the base, including anti-drone defense systems, storage and maintenance areas for drones, support equipment, and fuel tanks, were all targeted with precision missiles and drones.

According to the IRG, the strike successfully hit American military gatherings, causing significant damage.

“By divine grace, the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed,” the statement declared, just after Ayatollah Khamenei asserted that the narrow strategic waterway in the Gulf must remain closed.

“The will of the people is to continue effective defense, and their presence on the scene must be maintained. The Strait of Hormuz must remain closed,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in his first address to the nation on Thursday.

The attack followed the announcement of "Wave 42" of Operation [Truththful Pledge IV], conducted under the code name "Labbaik Khamenei" [Here I am, Khamenei].

The offensive is dedicated to the memory of martyrs from the Ramadan War, and it involved the firing of several heavy-duty missiles, including Emad, Qadr, Kheibar Shekan, and Fattah, as well as suicide drones, against Israel and US military bases in the region.

It came as the US Naval Forces Central Command reported that a fire broke out aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier while it was operating in the Red Sea in support of aggression against Iran.

According to the US military's statement on X, the USS Gerald R. Ford remains fully operational, although two sailors sustained non-life-threatening injuries

Iran’s military, in its recent operations, has made significant use of bunker-buster missiles to destroy critical American military infrastructure.

The Army said Thursday it targeted key facilities in “Israeli” occupied territories, including airbases and intelligence headquarters, employing its most advanced missile and drone technology.

Iran’s armed forces carried out drone attacks on the Palmahim and Ovda airbases, which are key facilities for the “Israeli” military and intelligence services, the Army said in a statement.

The Palmahim base, located near “Tel Aviv”, is known for its satellite launch facilities and missile test sites, and is home to “Israel's” air systems, including the “David's Sling” and Hermes 900 drones.

The “Ovda” airbase is a major training and operations base for “Israel’s” air force, and it also hosts American-made F-22 fighter jets.

The locations were targeted using a combination of high-precision drones and missile strikes, with an emphasis on destroying both military and logistical assets.

In addition, the Army reported attacks on “Shin Bet”, “Israel's” internal security service headquarters, which coordinates sensitive operations such as intelligence gathering and the protection of important personalities and sites.

While Israel has not confirmed the full extent of damage from the strikes, reports from local media indicate that at least 2,745 “Israeli” settlers have been injured in the ongoing war.