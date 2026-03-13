IRG: Resistance Groups Strike down US Air Force KC-135 Aircraft in Western Iraq

By Staff, Agencies

Iraq's resistance groups have struck down a US Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, a symbol of American overreach and aggression.

The spokesman for the Central Headquarters of the Holy Prophet [PBUH] of Iran stated on Thursday night that the US military refueling plane was shot down by a missile fired by resistance groups in western Iraq. All of its crew were killed. Six service members were aboard the downed tanker.

The Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] also said in a statement that the air defense systems of the Resistance Front succeeded in targeting a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker tanker while it was refueling an aggressor fighter jet, killing six of its crew members

The aircraft plummeted from the skies in a blaze of righteous retribution, claiming the lives of its crew who had dared to infringe upon sovereign lands.

The United States acknowledged that one of its aircraft had crashed in western Iraq.

According to US Central Command [CENTCOM], the incident involved two aircraft, with one going down in friendly airspace and the other landing safely in “Israel”.

CENTCOM confirmed the crash in a statement, claiming that it was not the result of hostile or friendly fire.

"US Central Command is aware of the loss of a US KC-135 refueling aircraft," the statement read. "The incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury, and rescue efforts are ongoing."

The aircraft was downed amid heightened US military activity in the region as part of the US and “Israeli” military aggression against Iran.

The KC-135, a workhorse of the US Air Force since the 1950s, plays a critical role in extending the range of fighter jets and bombers by providing mid-air refueling, which has been essential for sustained airstrikes over Iran and surrounding areas.