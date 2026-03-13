Millions of Iranians Rally on Int’l Al-Quds Day amid US-“Israeli” Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Millions of Iranians have poured into the streets across the country to mark International Al-Quds Day, a significant annual event aimed at expressing solidarity with the Palestinian cause and condemning US and “Israeli” actions in Palestine and beyond.

The event, which takes place on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, is commemorated through mass rallies that saw citizens from all walks of life gathering in major cities, including Tehran, to demonstrate their unwavering support for Palestinians.

This year’s International Quds Day is particularly poignant, occurring amid the ongoing military aggression by the United States and “Israel” against Iran.

The attacks, which have lasted for over two weeks, have claimed over 1,300 Iranian lives and left more than 10,000 injured, with a significant number of casualties being women, children, and students.

In response, Iranians have rallied in vast numbers, holding Iranian and Palestinian flags, and displaying images of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the newly elected leader of the Islamic Revolution.

In Tehran’s Enqelab Square, participants chanted "God is Great" in response to explosions that were heard during the rally amid US and “Israeli” airstrikes which have targeted schools, hospitals, police stations, and historical landmarks.

The atmosphere of defiance and solidarity was palpable, with people pledging their loyalty to the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, and his vision for the liberation of Palestine.

A notable feature of this year’s events has been the demonstrators’ allegiance to Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei. Many rally participants carried his images, signaling their support for his leadership and commitment to the ideals of the revolution.

Some participants even signed petitions and gathered in groups to affirm their loyalty to him

Top officials attended the rallies, with President Masoud Pezeshkian seen walking alone on the street, without any security escort.

Speaking at the rally in Tehran, Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani stated that US President Donald Trump "does not understand" the resolve of the Iranian people.

"The Iranian people are a determined and capable nation, and the more pressure Trump applies, the stronger our will becomes," Larijani said.

Responding to a question about “Israeli” attacks on Quds Day participants, Larijani said that such actions are driven by "fear and desperation," adding that the “Israeli” aggression demonstrates its weakening position.

In a statement issued by the Islamic Development Coordination Council, the significance of this year's Quds Day was noted.

“The security equations of the region and the world have changed with the power of resistance,” the statement declared.

It further described how “the Middle East, once envisioned by enemies as a space for expansion, has transformed into a 'resistant Middle East.”

The statement called for continued unity, saying: "We are resolute in our commitment to the ideals of Imam Khomeini and the martyred leader Ayatollah Khamenei. We will stand by our leaders until the last drop of our blood."

It also condemned US and “Israeli” actions, calling them "clear war crimes" that must be addressed by international bodies.

President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a post on social media, urged Iranians to disappoint the country's enemies through massive participation in the Quds Day marches.

Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf emphasized that this historic occasion has turned into a nightmare for the “fake and child-killing Zionist entity.”

The significance of this year’s International Quds Day rallies is further underscored by the ongoing US- “Israeli” aggression against Iran, which began two weeks ago.

The violent campaign has sparked outrage among Iranians and bolstered their resolve to defend the Palestinian cause.

Ayatollah Khamenei, in his first public message on Thursday, called for participation in Quds Day events, describing them as a unifying force for people worldwide.

The central rally in Tehran, which began at multiple points across the capital and converged at the University of Tehran, featured Qur’an recitations, speeches, and chanting of slogans condemning US and “Israeli” atrocities in Gaza and other Palestinian territories.

International Quds Day was first proposed by Imam Khomeini in 1979, who designated the last Friday of Ramadan as a day of global solidarity with the Palestinian people.