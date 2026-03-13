Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah Ready for A Long Confrontation, ‘Israel’ to Be Astonished in The Battlefield

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that Al-Quds Day is an international day, not limited to Al-Quds.

In a televised speech on Al-Quds Day, His Eminence viewed that “It is a day when the oppressed confront the arrogant powers, a day for peoples living under American and other great-power oppression.”

“The occupation of Palestine and Al-Quds is the greatest injustice in the world today. The United States and major powers supported this occupation and established this ‘cancerous entity’ in 1948,” he added, noting that “When we commemorate Quds Day, we declare that the Palestinians are not alone and that responsibility is collective.”

He further underlined that “This day carries its symbolism in the call for the liberation of Palestine and its symbolism in extending to all the oppressed around the world so they may free themselves from the yoke of subjugation and injustice.”

Moving to the current battle with “Israel”, the Resistance Leader affirmed that “We are facing an ongoing aggression against Lebanon that has lasted for 15 months.”

“The battle we are fighting is the battle of resistance in Lebanon against ‘Israeli’ aggression on Lebanon,” he said, noting that “We consider ourselves in a position of legitimate defense… The battle we are fighting, the battle of Al-Asf Al-Ma’koul [Operation Devoured Chaff], is the battle of the resistance in Lebanon and its people against ‘Israeli’ aggression.”

Moreover, His Eminence reiterated that “The battle we are fighting is the battle of the resistance in Lebanon and its people against the ‘Israeli’ aggression that is attacking Lebanon.”

“Resistance is a natural reaction; without it for more than forty years, Lebanon would not have remained,” His Eminence confirmed, pointing out that “In our dictionary there is neither defeat nor surrender. We will remain in the field strong, regardless of the sacrifices.”

In addition, Sheikh Qassem asserted that “We learned lessons from the previous confrontation, and ‘Israel’ does not have a real target bank. We have prepared ourselves for a long confrontation, and God willing, we will surprise them on the field.”

According to His Eminence, “We are strong through three main factors: faith in God, our will and commitment to justice, and the capabilities we have prepared.”

“We do not face them only with military force; we confront them with faith, will, and capability. We are stronger because of our right and our land,” he mentioned, noting that "We raised the alarm multiple times emphasizing that the opportunity would end and that there is a limit to the continuation of the aggression, a limit to our patience."

Unveiling that "Three times, across three stations, we convened at the leadership level and consulted on how to respond to the aggression," His Eminence mentioned that "We felt the timing was not suitable and were convinced to give an additional opportunity, believing the circumstances did not yet allow action."

Sheikh Qassem went on to stress that “Hezbollah fighters are self-scarifying martyrs who do not fear death and are ready for direct, close-quarters combat with the enemy.”

In addition, he asserted that “Diplomatic efforts in Lebanon have failed miserably, and the Lebanese government has been unable to achieve sovereignty or protect its territory.”

In parallel, Sheikh Qassem underscored that “The displaced and refugees are contributing and sacrificing, and they accept this with faith… We are one people, but patience is necessary to pass through this phase.”

To the fighters of the Resistance, His Eminence said: “I have received your message, O Mujahideen, and you are the salt of the earth and the mercy of the sky.”

On the “Israeli” threats, Hezbollah Secretary General addressed “Israeli” PM Benjamin Netanyahu by saying: “Imam Ali said: ‘Death itself is a sufficient guard.’ Your threats therefore have no value.’”

“Those who spread corruption on earth pave the way for their own downfall… Netanyahu is among the corrupt.”

To Netanyahu, Sheikh Qassem sent a sounding message: “You are the one who should be afraid for yourself.”

Regarding the proposed solution, Sheikh Qassem unveiled that “The solution is clear: stop the aggression completely, let ‘Israel’ withdraw fully from occupied lands, release the prisoners, allow people to return to their villages, and begin reconstruction. Then the resistance will stop this battle.”

He also highlighted that “There is no solution in this situation except resistance, otherwise Lebanon is headed towards its demise,” noting that “The battle is not for anyone else, it is a Lebanese battle and stems from a legitimate defense.

“Had it not been for the resistance over more than forty years, Lebanon would not have survived, and now they are trying to repeat the experience,” His Eminence affirmed, noting that “Defeat and surrender are not in our dictionary. We will remain strong in the field, whatever the sacrifices were offered.”.

Moving to the internal arena, Sheikh Qassem urged Thae government “to stop making free concessions; this only increases the enemy’s greed and prolongs the war.”

“Do not present ideas or concessions in advance… Do not stab the resistance in the back. This is a time for unity…We will not back down because this is about our very existence. This is an existential battle, not a limited or simple one,” he asserted

On the regional level, His Eminence viewed that “Iran is under attack and the whole world sees it, yet it defends itself with dignity. This is a people that will not be defeated and will continue.”

“The destruction is caused by aggression, and the solution is to deter and stop it-not to hand this country over freely to the ‘Israeli’ enemy. We refuse to live in humiliation and pray in this blessed month of Ramadan for success, patience, and victory,” he concluded.