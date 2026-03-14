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The Cost of War in the US–Iran Confrontation
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Infographic by Abir Qanso
Military operations and deployments during the confrontation between the United States and Iran carry significant financial costs.
This infographic highlights estimated daily military spending associated with operations, including expenditures on munitions, naval deployments and aircraft operations, while illustrating the broader economic burden of sustained military escalation.
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