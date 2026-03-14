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Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, March 13, 2026

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, March 13, 2026
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By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, March 13, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In response to the criminal “Israeli” aggression that targeted dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut’s southern suburb [Dahiyeh]:

  1. and within the framework of Al-Quds Day Operations, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:25 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Al-Marj Site, opposite the border village of Markaba, with a barrage rockets.
  2. and within the framework of Al-Quds Day Operations, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:40 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops near the Khiyam detention center, with a barrage rockets.
  3. and within the framework of Al-Quds Day Operations, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:40 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the southern neighborhood of the village of Khiyam, with a barrage rockets.
  4. and within the framework of Al-Quds Day Operations, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:40 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the newly established site on Al-Hamamas Hill, south of the city of Khiyam, with a barrage rockets.
  5. and within the framework of Al-Quds Day Operations, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:50 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in Khallet Al-Asafir, south of the village of Khiyam, with a barrage rockets.
  6. and within the framework of Al-Quds Day Operations, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted for the second time at 2:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Al-Marj Site, opposite the border village of Markaba, with a barrage rockets.
  7. and within the framework of Al-Quds Day Operations, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted for the second time at 2:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the “Kfar Giladi” quarries, with a barrage rockets.
  8. and within the framework of Al-Quds Day Operations, and following the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to “Kiryat Shmona” in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it at 10:30 a.m., with offensive drones.
  9. and within the framework of Al-Quds Day Operations, and following the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to “Nahariya” in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it at 12:30 p.m., with a barrage of rockets.
  10. and within the framework of Al-Quds Day Operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 p.m., “Meron” Air Surveillance and Operations Command Base in northern occupied Palestine, with a barrage of rockets.
  11. and within the framework of Al-Quds Day Operations, and the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to several settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:15 p.m., “Even Menachem” settlement, with a barrage of rockets.
  12. and within the framework of Al-Quds Day Operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:20 p.m., “Kabri” settlement, with a barrage of rockets.
  13. and within the framework of Al-Quds Day Operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the vicinity of the Khiyam detention center, with two barrages of rockets.
  14. and within the framework of Al-Quds Day Operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the “Metula” settlement, with a barrage of rockets.
  15. and within the framework of Al-Quds Day Operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:20 p.m., the “Giv’a” UAV Control Base east of the occupied city of Safad [“Safed”], with a barrage of rockets.
  16. and within the framework of Al-Quds Day Operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:50 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the settlement of “Metula” for the second time, with a barrage of rockets.
  17. and within the framework of Al-Quds Day Operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:50 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the settlement of “Metula” for the third time, with a barrage of rockets.
  18. and within the framework of Al-Quds Day Operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:40 p.m., the newly established Blat Site in South Lebanon, with a barrage of rockets.
  19. and within the framework of Al-Quds Day Operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the Wadi Hounine [Hounine Valley area] opposite the border village of Markaba, with a barrage of rockets.
  20. and within the framework of Al-Quds Day Operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:20 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Fatima Gate area on the Lebanese-Palestinian border in the village of Kfarkila, with a barrage of rockets.
  21. and within the framework of Al-Quds Day Operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the southern district of the village of Khiyam, with a barrage of rockets.
  22. and within the framework of Al-Quds Day Operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:35 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the northern district of the village of Khiyam, with a barrage of rockets.
  23. and within the framework of Al-Quds Day Operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Salah Site opposite the border village of Maroun Al-Ras, with a barrage of rockets.
  24. and within the framework of Al-Quds Day Operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:15 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the “Ya’ara” settlement, with offensive drones.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Israel Lebanon HezbollahMediaRelations Hezbollah SouthLebanon

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Last Update: 14-03-2026 Hour: 03:41 Beirut Timing

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