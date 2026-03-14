Iranian Oil Facilities on Kharj Fully Operational Despite US Attack

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's strategic oil facilities on Kharg Island in the Gulf remained unharmed following a US-“Israeli” attack.

Fars News Agency, citing field sources, said that around 15 explosions were heard during the assault, but “no oil infrastructure was damaged.” According to the report, the attackers targeted military defenses, the Joushan naval base, the airport control tower, and a heliport operated by Continental Shelf Oil+.

Meanwhile, Mehr News Agency quoted an informed source confirming that the situation on Kharg Island is stable, oil operations are continuing as normal, and all Iranian oil workers on the island were unharmed. The report also noted that the island’s air defense systems were back in operation shortly after the attack.

Kharg Island, located roughly 30 kilometers off Iran’s coast, hosts the country’s largest oil export terminal, through which approximately 90% of Iran’s crude oil exports pass, according to a recent report by US bank JP Morgan.

On March 13, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned that any attack on the country’s oil, economic, or energy infrastructure would trigger immediate retaliation against energy facilities linked to US interests in the region.

Spokesperson Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari said that oil facilities owned or funded by US companies “will be turned to ashes,” with their infrastructure destroyed. His statement was directly addressed to the “aggressive and failing American enemy,” in response to remarks by US President Donald Trump.

Zolfaghari also confirmed that Iranian Army Air Force units had conducted a strike using one-way attack drones targeting Israeli oil and gas refineries and fuel storage facilities in Haifa, describing the operation as retaliation for previous attacks on Iranian oil depots.

Earlier, Trump threatened to order strikes on the petroleum infrastructure at Iran’s Kharg Island oil hub unless Tehran halts its operations on vessels in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a warning that could further shake global markets already facing a historic supply disruption.

Trump coupled the ultimatum with a social media post claiming the United States had “totally obliterated” military targets on the island, which serves as the export terminal for around 90% of Iran’s oil shipments. Kharg Island lies roughly 300 miles [483 km] northwest of the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Fars News Agency, citing sources, reported that the oil infrastructure on Kharg Island sustained no damage as a result of the US attack.