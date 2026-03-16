Trump Pushes for Coalition to Reopen Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump is reportedly working to form a coalition of countries to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Axios reported, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter. The White House hopes to announce the coalition later this week.

Trump is also considering a potential "seizure" of Iran's key oil depot on Kharg Island if tankers continue to be blocked in the Gulf, US officials said. Such an operation would require American forces on the ground.

The blockade has driven up global oil and gas prices by restricting exports from Gulf countries, while Iran continues to allow its own crude shipments to countries such as China. Sources say the ongoing disruption limits Trump’s options to end the confrontation, even if he desired.

Over the weekend, Trump called for international assistance in securing the Strait. On Saturday, he posted on Truth Social that the US and several other nations would send warships to reopen commercial shipping and urged countries, including China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the UK to join the effort.

On Sunday, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said he “demands” that NATO members and other major oil importers help secure the route. He added that discussions were underway with seven countries [some of which have already declined] and described the mission as “small” due to Iran’s diminished military capabilities.

Trump and senior administration officials reportedly spent much of the weekend coordinating with allies in Europe, the Gulf, and Asia. He spoke with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday, marking a reversal from an earlier comment that the UK was “too late” to participate.

Participating nations would contribute warships, command-and-control support, drones, and other military assets.

A senior administration official said the primary goal at this stage is to secure political commitment, while decisions on logistics and troop contributions will be addressed later.

In response to US President Donald Trump’s call for NATO and allied forces to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom has deployed a small contingent of just eight Royal Navy sailors to the region, signaling London’s cautious approach.

The team, part of the Royal Navy’s Mine and Threat Exploitation Group [MTXG], departed from Portsmouth to Bahrain last month, shortly before the US-Israeli strikes on Iran. Although equipped with autonomous minehunting technology, the squadron has never been tested in active combat, raising questions about its operational effectiveness.

Trump had publicly urged Britain to contribute ships to a global flotilla, stating that countries “affected by this artificial constraint” should assist in reopening the strategic waterway. Britain’s limited deployment falls well short of the scale the president had envisioned.

Japan and Australia have already declined plans to send warships to the region.