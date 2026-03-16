IRG: Attack on Kharg Island to Transform Global Energy Equation

By Staff, Agencies

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri has warned that any attack on Iran’s Kharg Island would fundamentally alter global energy markets.

“You once tested Iran through the Strait of Hormuz,” he wrote in a post on his X account early Monday.

He further added: “If the intelligent control of the strait reshaped oil pricing for you, an attack on Kharg would create an even more severe and unprecedented equation for global energy rates and distribution.”

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump announced that 13 military sites on Kharg Island had been targeted in airstrikes as part of a US-"Israeli" aggression that began on February 28.

Elsewhere, Tangsiri also addressed the leaders of Gulf states, saying “Over the years, we have repeatedly told the rulers of Gulf nations that the United States and Western countries will not bring you security. When their interests are at stake, they will sacrifice you for their own gain.”

He added that the Gulf states are now witnessing how they have been exploited for the ambitions of others, emphasizing that true reform can only come through solidarity among Islamic nations and the removal of US presence from the region.

On February 28, the United States and the “Israeli” entity launched an unprovoked war on Iran, assassinating former Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei as well as several top military commanders.

Iran immediately began to retaliate against the aggression by launching barrages of missile and drone attacks on the "Israeli"-occupied territories as well as on the US bases in regional countries.