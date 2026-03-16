By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, March 14, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In response to the criminal “Israeli” aggression that targeted dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut’s southern suburb [Dahiyeh]:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:15 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the vicinity of the border village of Khiyam, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:10 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the border village of Maroun Al-Ras, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Friday, March 13, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. the Stella Maris Base – a strategic base for maritime surveillance and monitoring along the northern coast, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Friday, March 13, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. “Ein Shemer” Base – an anti-aircraft missile defense base – located 75 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, east of Al-Khedira [“Hadera”], with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on at 12:40 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at newly established Blat Site in South Lebanon, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 12:40 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at newly established site in Nemir Al-Jamal, opposite the border village of Alma Al-Shaab, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 1:50 a.m., an “Israeli” army armored vehicle at the Khiyam detention center, with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the vicinity of the Khiyam detention center, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 2:30 a.m., “Ein Zeitim” Base north of the occupied city of Safad [“Safed”], with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on at 3:45 a.m., “Metula” settlement, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on at 4:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in Al-Hamousiya, west of the border village of Blida, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on at 4:20 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at Al-Khazan Hill area in the border village of Odaisseh, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:45 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at Al-Khazan Hill area in the border village of Odaisseh for the second time, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to several settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:45 a.m., “Metula” settlement for the second time, with a two-round barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to the settlements of “Kiryat Shmona” in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it at 5:00 a.m., with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Al-Aqaba Hill in the border village of Maroun Al-Ras, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:00 a.m., the newly established Blat Site in South Lebanon, with a high-grade rocket. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:00 a.m., two Merkava tanks near the Jal Al-Allam Site, causing direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}