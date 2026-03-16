Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, March 14, 2026
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, March 14, 2026:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In response to the criminal “Israeli” aggression that targeted dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut’s southern suburb [Dahiyeh]:
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:15 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the vicinity of the border village of Khiyam, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:10 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the border village of Maroun Al-Ras, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Friday, March 13, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. the Stella Maris Base – a strategic base for maritime surveillance and monitoring along the northern coast, with a squadron of offensive drones.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Friday, March 13, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. “Ein Shemer” Base – an anti-aircraft missile defense base – located 75 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, east of Al-Khedira [“Hadera”], with a squadron of offensive drones.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on at 12:40 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at newly established Blat Site in South Lebanon, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 12:40 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at newly established site in Nemir Al-Jamal, opposite the border village of Alma Al-Shaab, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 1:50 a.m., an “Israeli” army armored vehicle at the Khiyam detention center, with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the vicinity of the Khiyam detention center, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 2:30 a.m., “Ein Zeitim” Base north of the occupied city of Safad [“Safed”], with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on at 3:45 a.m., “Metula” settlement, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on at 4:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in Al-Hamousiya, west of the border village of Blida, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on at 4:20 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at Al-Khazan Hill area in the border village of Odaisseh, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:45 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at Al-Khazan Hill area in the border village of Odaisseh for the second time, with a barrage of rockets.
- and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to several settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:45 a.m., “Metula” settlement for the second time, with a two-round barrage of rockets.
- and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to the settlements of “Kiryat Shmona” in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it at 5:00 a.m., with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Al-Aqaba Hill in the border village of Maroun Al-Ras, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:00 a.m., the newly established Blat Site in South Lebanon, with a high-grade rocket.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:00 a.m., two Merkava tanks near the Jal Al-Allam Site, causing direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}