Araghchi: Iran after Permanent End to War, will Soon Celebrate Victory

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that his country seeks a permanent cessation of the US- “Israeli” war on its soil, saying the unprovoked aggression should end in a way that would prevent enemies from ever repeating such atrocities.

“We have not sent [the adversaries] any messages, and have not asked for a ceasefire, but this war should end in a way that would not repeat itself in another form,” the top diplomat told reporters on Monday.

Araghchi noted that how he had uttered the same comments to CBSNEWS earlier, adding, “My saying that we do not want a ceasefire is not due to our being after war [either]. The actual reason is rather that this war should end in a way that the thought of repeating these attacks and aggression would not occur to the enemies again.”

He further noted how the enemies were pursuing Iran’s “unconditional surrender” during the previous round of their unlawful aggression towards the country last June before pleading with the Islamic Republic for a ceasefire.

He lamented the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei during the early stages of the aggression, saying the Leader’s ascension to martyrdom served as a “medal of honor” across his lifelong endeavor.

The foreign minister also noted the martyrdom of numerous senior Iranian officials and ordinary citizens, including children, throughout the aggression.

He described the period that had lapsed since the onset of the fresh aggression as “difficult,” but described the country’s steadfast resistance, defense, and retaliation as a source of pride.”

Addressing the Islamic Republic’s closure of the strategic Hormuz Strait, an indispensable conduit for global energy consignments, he said the waterway remains open except to Iran’s enemies and those who have resorted to “cowardly aggression” against the nation and their allies.

“So far,” he said, “The enemies have learnt a good lesson and found out with which nation they are dealing with, a nation that does not hesitate to defend itself, and is prepared to continue the war as long as it takes.”