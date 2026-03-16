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Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, March 15, 2026
folder_openLebanon access_time 9 hours ago
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By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, March 15, 2026:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In response to the criminal “Israeli” aggression that targeted dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut’s southern suburb [Dahiyeh]:
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at “Avivim” Barracks, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at Khallet Al-Mahafir on the outskirts of the border village of Odaisseh, with a large barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Al-Ajel Hill Site north of “Kfar Yuval” settlement, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:45 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Jibya Point, opposite the border village of Meiss Al-Jabal, with artillery shells.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 a.m., the air defense system in “Ma'alot-Tarshiha”, with artillery shells.
- and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to the settlement of “Nahariya” in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it on at 12:00 p.m., with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 a.m., the military industries complex of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems north of the “Krayot” area, with a barrage of rockets.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
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