By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, March 15, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In response to the criminal “Israeli” aggression that targeted dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut’s southern suburb [Dahiyeh]:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at “Avivim” Barracks, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at Khallet Al-Mahafir on the outskirts of the border village of Odaisseh, with a large barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Al-Ajel Hill Site north of “Kfar Yuval” settlement, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:45 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Jibya Point, opposite the border village of Meiss Al-Jabal, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 a.m., the air defense system in “Ma'alot-Tarshiha”, with artillery shells. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to the settlement of “Nahariya” in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it on at 12:00 p.m., with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 a.m., the military industries complex of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems north of the “Krayot” area, with a barrage of rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}