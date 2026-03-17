By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Monday, March 16, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In response to the criminal “Israeli” aggression that targeted dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut’s southern suburb [Dahiyeh]:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:15 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Al-Ajel Hill Site north of “Kfar Yuval” settlement, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at Jdaidet Meiss Al-Jabal, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:40 a.m., the newly established Jabal Al-Bat Site in the border village of Aitaroun, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:35 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Al-AJel Hill north of “Kfar Yuval” settlement for the second time, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:35 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Hounine Gate opposite the village of Markaba, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:40 a.m., the “Soldier’s House” Center [Beit HaChayal] in “Kiryat Shmona” settlement, with a barrage of rockets. the the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:50 a.m., the “Soldier’s House” Center [Beit HaChayal] in “Kiryat Shmona” settlement for the second time, with a high-grade rocket and a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona”, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the settlement of “Zar’it”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters shot down at 12:30 p.m., an “Israeli ” Hermes 450 drone over the skies of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon, using appropriate weapons. Afterwards, “Israeli” warplanes flew over the crash site between Bint Jbeil and the village of Aitaroun. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the settlement of “Shomera”, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to the settlement of “Nahariya” in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it on at 6:00 p.m., with a barrage of rockets and a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at Taybeh project area in South Lebanon , with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at Al-Khazan Hill area in the village of Odaisseh at the Lebanese-Palestinian border, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:30 p.m., the newly established site at Al-Bat Mountain in the border village of Aitaroun, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:35 p.m., a Merkava in the Taybeh project area with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 p.m., a second Merkava tank in the Taybeh project area with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit. following the previous two statements, and after targeting and destroying two Merkava tanks in the Taybeh project area with guided missiles and scoring direct hits, the “Israeli” army brought in helicopters to the area to evacuate casualties under heavy fire and smoke cover. At that point, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the evacuation zone in two waves, at 9:00 and 9:20, with a barrage of rocket. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 p.m., a third Merkava tank in the Taybeh project area with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 p.m., the Al-Ajel Hill Site north of the “Kfar Yuval” settlement, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:35 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli: troops at the area between the football field and the detention center at the village of Khiyam, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m., “Katsavia” Barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 p.m., radar sites and control rooms at “Ramat David” Airbase in northern occupied Palestine, with a squadron of offensive drones.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}