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Pezeshkian: Iran will Not Surrender to Bullies
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that his country “will not surrender to bullies,” urging the international community to condemn the US-“Israeli” act of aggression and to compel the perpetrators to respect international law.
In a post on his X account on Monday, Pezeshkian referred to his conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, when he stressed that Iran did not initiate “this savage war.”
He added that defending against aggression is a natural right that Iran has mastered well.
Pointing to the role of US military bases in the region, Pezeshkian stated that their use against Iran-which was aimed at disrupting Tehran’s relations with its neighbors-must be halted.
He noted that peace and stability in the region cannot be achieved while ignoring a Zionist-American aggression against Iran.
The Iranian president reiterated that the country would not bow to coercion and once more called on the global community to condemn the attack and compel the aggressors to abide by international laws.
In another part of his remarks, Pezeshkian described the initiation of the war, based on false information and with expansionist motives, as a “medieval act in the twenty-first century.”
He emphasized that talk of halting aggression would be meaningless until assurances were given that no further attacks would target Iranian soil, reaffirming Iran’s firm stance against any violation of its territory.
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