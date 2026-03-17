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Hezbollah Denies Kuwaiti Fabrications: We Have No Cells on Your Land

Hezbollah Denies Kuwaiti Fabrications: We Have No Cells on Your Land
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By Staff

Statement issued by Hezbollah regarding the allegations of the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry:

Hezbollah categorically denies the allegations and accusations issued by the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry regarding its connection to cells or networks inside Kuwait.

It further affirms that these claims are entirely baseless, being nothing more than false and rejected fabrications.

Hezbollah has repeatedly and clearly stated that there are no cells, individuals, or formations of Hezbollah in Kuwait, emphasizing its constant and steadfast commitment to the security, stability, and safety of the Kuwaiti people, as well as to the best relations and cooperation between Lebanon and Kuwait, both at the government and people level.

 

Israel kuwait Hezbollah

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Last Update: 17-03-2026 Hour: 07:50 Beirut Timing

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