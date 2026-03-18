Ali Larijani: Iran Security Chief Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

The Secretariat of Iran's Supreme National Security Council has announced the martyrdom of Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, in a US-“Israeli” attack on the country overnight.

Larijani was one of Iran’s most prominent political figures, known for his long career in government, academia, and national security affairs.

In a statement, the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran announced that Larijani, a lifelong servant of the Iranian nation and the Islamic Revolution, was martyred alongside his son, Morteza Larijani, deputy of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Reza Bayat, and several of his guards.

The statement praised Larijani’s life of service, noting that he answered the call of truth and achieved the noble rank of martyrdom while pursuing the honor of Iran. "The pure soul of Dr. Ali Larijani has been embraced by the spirits of the righteous," the statement read.

Until his final moments, the council stated, Larijani remained devoted to raising the Word of God, strengthening Iran’s position, and calling for unity and resilience in the face of adversaries. His martyrdom occurred at dawn during the holy month of Ramadan, a time of spiritual significance.

The Secretariat eulogized Larijani’s martyrdom as “a sacred contribution to the path of truth,” affirming that the sacrifices of martyrs like him will strengthen the nation’s resolve and determination to continue the struggle.

The statement concluded with a vow of divine justice, saying, “We have avenged those who committed crimes, and it was right upon us to aid the believers.”

Ali Ardeshir Larijani was born on June 3, 1958, in the city of Najaf, Iraq, into a family originally from the Larijan region in Amol, Iran. He returned to Iran with his family in 1961, where he completed his education.

He was married to Farideh Motahhari, daughter of prominent religious scholar Morteza Motahhari, and the couple had four children: Sara, Fatemeh, Morteza, and Mohammad.

Larijani completed his primary and secondary education in the city of Qom before finishing high school at the Haqqani School.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and computer science from Sharif University of Technology in 1979, graduating top of his class. He later obtained both a master’s degree and a PhD in Western philosophy from the University of Tehran, focusing his doctoral thesis on German philosopher Immanuel Kant.

He authored several books, including works on Kantian philosophy such as The Method of Mathematics in Kant’s Philosophy and Metaphysics and Exact Sciences in Kant’s Philosophy. His broader writings also included The Open Air and Modern Government: A Promise to the People, in addition to around 15 academic papers.

In August 2025, Larijani was appointed Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, succeeding Ali Akbar Ahmadian, under a decree issued by President Masoud Pezeshkian.

He previously served as a senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Sayyed Ali Khamenei, and held the position of Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council between 2005 and 2007.

Larijani also served as Speaker of the Iranian Parliament for three consecutive terms from 2008 to 2020.

Earlier in his career, he was head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting from 1997 to 2004, and Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance from 1994 to 1997.

Following the Islamic Revolution, he joined the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps in 1982, rising through its ranks and serving as deputy commander in 1992. He later transitioned from military roles to senior government positions.

Larijani ran for president three times, most recently following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in 2024.

Larijani was known for his firm stance against US-“Israeli” actions targeting Iran. In multiple statements, he warned Washington of decisive retaliation and stressed that Iran would not retreat until its adversaries “regret their grave miscalculation.”

He stated: “We will not leave you until you admit your mistake and pay the price.”

He also made public appearances during International Quds Day, joining crowds in Tehran’s Revolution Square in defiance of US- “Israeli” threats.

In one notable remark, he addressed US War Secretary Pete Hegseth, saying: “Our leaders have always been, and remain, among the people. As for your leaders? They are on Epstein Island.”

A handwritten message by Larijani was published following his death, addressed to the victims of the Iranian frigate Dena, which was attacked by US naval forces, martyring 104 crew members.

In the message, Larijani commemorated the fallen, emphasizing their lasting impact on the nation and its military institutions.

He wrote: “Their memory will remain eternal in the hearts of the Iranian people, and this martyrdom will strengthen the foundations of the Islamic Republic’s army within the armed forces for many years to come. I ask Almighty God to grant these dear martyrs the highest ranks of courage.”