Sheikh Qassem’s Message to Hezbollah Fighters: Resistance will Continue in the Field of Honor

By Staff

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

To the honorable and dear mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance… peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you…

I received your message from the battlefield, as your jihad has spread across the regions. I respond to you with love and words from the heart…

Your confrontation with the “Israeli”-American aggression is among the most honorable deeds and of the highest rank before God and before those who truly believe in the human right to live freely, with dignity and honor.

You rise above the humiliation of begging for the fleeting scraps of worldly life from tyrants and oppressors, holding firmly to the blessings of faith and righteousness granted to you by God, so that the world itself will come to you humbled.

Your fields of struggle testify that you are heroes of battle and brave warriors. Your hearts are attached to God, from whom you draw insight and courage. Your example is the Prophet Mohammad, in his words to his uncle: “By God, if they placed the sun in my right hand and the moon in my left in order for me to abandon this matter, I would not abandon it until God makes it prevail or I perish.”

You face Zionist brutality, American tyranny, and a West rushing for influence amid pure bloodshed, as well as fearful or treacherous complacency seeking a life of subservience and humiliation. You confront the devils of the earth with the light of faith and jihad, standing firm- unshaken by earthquakes. Your light moves before you with the promise of a dignified future and clear victory.

Hezbollah and its Islamic Resistance stand in a position of legitimate defense, in the battle of “Consumed Tempest,” defending to liberate land, reject surrender, protect existence, and preserve national independence. This is the banner of truth raised through you and through the struggle, patience, and sacrifices of the resistance.

History-as well as the present-will record that you are a flame of sacrifice and noble human giving, that you resisted under the harshest conditions with the highest confidence in victory, preventing the enemy from achieving its goals.

With you, O lights of resistance, our banner will not fall.

With you, O pioneers of freedom, tyrants will fall.

With you, O defenders of the homeland, we secure the future of our generations.

With you, O flame of giving, the sun of liberation and freedom will shine.

Our path is the path of Imam Hussein, following the Household of the Prophet, confronting with dignity and refusing humiliation, content with one of two outcomes: victory or martyrdom-honor over disgrace.

All the sacrifices we have made-foremost among them the martyrs such as Sayyed Hassan, Sayyid Abbas, Sheikh Ragheb, Sayyed Hashem, and other leaders and fighters- along with the wounded, detainees, and the great sacrifices of our people, are a purification of our path and a great reserve for continuing the mission and achieving our goals.

Our enemies are confused. Their criminal pressure threatens death- but death is in God’s hands. They possess nothing that can bring you down, while you possess what can defeat them. You are the rightful land owner, who seek support from God and overcoming hardships with faith in His promise:

"Fight them; God will punish them by your hands, disgrace them, grant you victory over them, and heal the hearts of the believers." [Qur’an 9:14]

We continue together in loyalty to our leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, following the path of Imam Khamenei and Imam Khomeini, and along the path of the martyr Sayyed Hassan.

After fifteen months of patience and giving space to diplomacy, our choice to confront aggression has revealed several truths, including:

The courage and patience of the Resistance and its people. Courage in repelling aggression at the right time. High-level preparation and flexibility in battle. Surprising the enemy by neutralizing its plans. That the available solution is ending aggression, withdrawing from occupied lands, releasing prisoners, and allowing people to return home and rebuild.

The Resistance will continue in the field of honor whatever the sacrifices were- the battlefield will decide the outcome.

My beloved fighters,

I thank God endlessly that I am with you, drawing light from your martyrdom spirit that does not fear death, so that together we may taste the sweetness of liberation and dignity.

Naim Qassem