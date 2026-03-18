“Israeli” Barbaric Raids Target Beirut: Dozens Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

At least 12 people were martyred, and 24 others were injured in “Israeli” airstrikes targeting residential areas in Beirut, as attacks intensified across the capital and southern regions.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, “Israeli” raids targeted the neighborhoods of Zuqaq al-Blat and Basta, striking residential buildings.

Rescue teams recovered remains from the attack sites, with authorities stating that identification will be confirmed through DNA testing.

Earlier reports indicated:

Three people martyred in Zuqaq al-Blat

Two martyrs and several injured in Basta

The strikes occurred shortly after midnight, hitting civilian apartment buildings in central Beirut.

“Israeli” occupation forces also carried out additional airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, further escalating the situation in the capital.

An “Israeli” airstrike targeted a residential building in the Al-Bashoura area of Beirut early Wednesday.

According to local reports, the strike hit the building during the early hours of Wednesday, reducing it to rubble. No immediate casualty figures were confirmed.

The destruction of the Bashoura building comes amid an ongoing escalation, with repeated “Israeli” strikes targeting residential and urban areas across Lebanon.

In southern Lebanon, multiple areas were targeted, including:

Al-Shahabiya

al-Aqabiya

Qanarit [Sidon district]

The raids caused further casualties and damage to residential infrastructure.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported four martyrs and seven injuries in Baalbek. In Haboush in the Nabatiyeh district of southern Lebanon, three people were martyred, one was injured, and eight were reported missing.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that since the escalation of “Israeli” attacks on March 2, a total of 912 martyrs and 2,221 wounded have been recorded, according to an official statement.